Harris Memorial Church will celebrate its 81st anniversary Sunday. The pastor and congregation invite all members and former members to attend and celebrate during the 10 a.m. service. The guest speaker is Pastor Rob Morgan.
Morgan is the teaching pastor of The Donelson Fellowship in Nashville, where he has served for more than 40 years. He is a best-selling, Gold-Illuminations, and Gold-Medallion winning writer with more than 35 books in print and approximately 5 million copies in circulation in multiple languages. Morgan has appeared on numerous television and radio shows. He speaks widely at churches, conferences, schools and corporate events.
Morgan was also a homemaker and a caregiver for his late wife of 43 years, Katrina, who battled multiple sclerosis and passed away in November of 2019. He and Katrina have three daughters and 16 grandchildren. They are co-owners of Roan Mountain Bed and Breakfast in Roan Mountain. In 2014, Morgan was awarded an honorary doctor of divinity degree from his alma mater, Columbia International University.