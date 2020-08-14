“And who of you by being worried can add a single hour to his life?” (Matthew 6:27)
This evening I was out in my backyard where we have a beautiful view of the Cherokee National Forest. Right about in the middle was a beautiful, puffy white cloud. The sun was setting and painting it with soft brushstrokes of goldenrod and cotton candy. Far over to the right and to the left were remnants of darker, more ominous clouds. However, I chose to focus on the happy, puffy little cloud all by itself over the middle of my mountains.
That, folks, is what worry is like. Worry would have told me to focus on the clouds to the right and to the left. Sometimes it really is a matter of perspective and what we choose to set our minds on.
You know, people are worried. They really are. I see it on social media. I see it every time I turn on the news. I hear it in discussions with people. I suppose there’s always a bit of worry in an election year. But, this year, people are really worried about the events unfolding and the future of our country and our world regardless of political affiliation.
Do you remember what Jesus says about worrying? “And who of you by being worried can add a single hour to his life?” (Matthew 6:27) And yet, worry we do. It’s human nature. But how often do I wish I would first thing when worry hits turn to God and rest in him? Instead, I so often turn to worry and then my imagination begins to run away with me and before you know it WW III is on the horizon, I’m dying from cancer or we’re heading for financial ruin. Then, I turn to God and say, “Really, Father? Is that really what’s going to happen?” He doesn’t always answer me directly, but, he answers me in prayer and meditation on his Word. What does he say? Those words from Matthew 6.
What else does Jesus say about worrying? What about those times when worry becomes so personal? As Jesus goes on in Matthew 6 (and I am paraphrasing here), He basically tells us we shouldn’t worry about anything in life because God knows what we need. God takes care of those who are his according to his plan and provision.
Another good passage is Philippians 4:8-9 where Paul tells us where we are to let our minds dwell: ”Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.” Paul’s instruction is the antidote to worry.
Life is hard sometimes. There is sickness. There is turmoil. There are wars and injustice and oppression and well, frankly, just evil. But, Jesus is greater than any evil that has ever been known to mankind.
Living in this world isn’t easy. It wasn’t easy in Jesus’ day either and it hasn’t been ever since Eve grabbed that apple in the Garden of Eden. But even so, we do not have to worry. God is at work, friends. He’s caring for you; loving you is his good pleasure and walking with you is his will. Don’t be overwhelmed with life. Know that God has you always in his heart and in that we can take courage. Do not grow weary and lose heart. John 16:33 reminds us that Jesus has overcome the world and we have overcome it in him. God ALWAYS has a plan that no man can thwart. He has a plan for you and for me and for this country and for our world. His plan has been in motion since before the foundations of the earth were laid. If you have a personal relationship with him then you have nothing to fear. If you don’t ... well ... that’s a whole other subject. Suffice it to say that if you don’t know Jesus as your Lord and Savior, you have much to worry about and the current world events are nothing in comparison.