The area Christian women’s group HeartSisters is hosting a special charitable event to benefit Kingswood Home for Children.
The HeartSisters organization, which has groups based in Greeneville and Johnson City, “encourages all women through their love, support, fun, and friendship,” a news release says.
The group also hosts a Greeneville Thursday Morning Coffee Fellowship, “a lovely sisterhood of women who love to study, pray and support women and children,” the release adds.
The charity event, entitled “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kingswood Home for Children, Kingswood Chapel, 160 Wachtel Rd., in Bean Station.
The children’s home is a “private, residential children’s home for ages 5-18,” according to the kingswoodkids.org website. “Kingswood provides a safe, Christian home for children who need it most. Children who have been abandoned, abused, neglected, or displaced can come to Kingswood and find shelter and safety in their time of need,” the site says.
“Kingswood is a Christian children’s home where children feel safe, protected and loved,” the charity event organizers say in a news release. “If you have a heart for sweet, beautiful children, please join us for this special event as we celebrate the gift of all children.
“We will hear about the value of listening to God’s calling as He plants people and unexpected opportunities to bring us hope, grace, and unconditional love,” the release continues. “The day will be filled with fun, encouragement, sweet laughter, stories of the heart and beautiful music.”
Guest speaker at the event will be Lisa Martin, the mother of nine within a blended family that includes three adopted children. Martin’s husband, Will, serves as the executive director of Kingswood Home for Children. He previously served as pastor of Freedom Fellowship Church of Greeneville.
The Martins have served in the Christian ministry for over 27 years, the release says. Lisa Martin has “led ladies’ ministries, taught Bible studies, has been the guest speaker for numerous events, served on mission committees and has worked and volunteered for non-profits for over 30 years,” the release adds.
In addition to Martin’s talk, the day will also include a lunch, along with a benefit auction and raffle drawings.
Guest soloist and worship leader for the event will be Leslie Crutcher, “who has been singing since the age of 8 and her gift of music has carried her to both coasts of the United States,” the release says.
Crurtcher is “well-known throughout the area and has shared her talents in churches, weddings, and special events. She has written and produced numerous musical projects and has recorded two gospel CDs,” the release adds. “Her real passion is for God’s people and to effectively minister the word of God. She is licensed and ordained and she loves serving in ministry.”
Tickets to the event are $25.
Table sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information, call 423-525-2755 or visit kingswoodkids.org and click on the event’s link.