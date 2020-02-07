Evangelist D.R. Harrison, whose Voice of Hope Ministries is headquartered in Greeneville, is planning a major tent revival in the nation’s capitol only weeks before the 2020 presidential election in November.
Harrison said Tuesday that his ministry had received permission from the U.S. Department of the Interior to set up a large tent that can accommodate up to 3,000 people at a time, in West Potomac Park on Independence Avenue.
The so-called D.C. Awakening Tent Crusade is scheduled nightly for nearly two weeks, Sept. 21 – Oct. 2.
Harrison said organizers had secured a field of about 25-30 acres in West Potomac Park, which is a U.S. national park adjacent to the National Mall. The park includes land that extends south of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, from the Lincoln Memorial to the grounds of the Washington Monument. The site of the revival is about a 2-mile drive from the White House.
Harrison headlined the Greeneville Awakening crusade in 2018 in Greeneville and Chuckey that lasted 30 weeks, he said. He says that 1,205 people accepted Jesus Christ during that revival. Approximately 600 people were saved during a similar 16-week tent crusade in Rogersville in 2019, according to the evangelist.
Born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, a small town near Charlotte, Harrison said he spent many years living in the Winston-Salem area in North Carolina. He lives in the South Central community in Washington County. He moved from Kingsport to his present home in 2018 during the Greeneville Awakening.
‘SUPERNATURAL MOVE OF GOD’
Harrison called the opportunity to hold a tent revival in Washington, D.C. a “supernatural move of God. This is a once in a generational opportunity.” He also called it “a historic opportunity.”
He said, “We want the Christian senators involved — all senators — in bringing change to the course of our nation. We want to get back to what our Founding Fathers believed in — on the word of God.”
He added, “We just need to make our voices heard, and that Jesus is the answer for all our problems.”
Harrison said he was writing personal letters of invitation to the D.C. event to President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, to congressmen and senators, and to pastors across the U.S.
He said, “In D.C., a whole group of churches is signing on. The response that we’ve gotten is unbelievable. We’re getting major cooperation from people around the world.”
Harrison said he already has 100 volunteers from Greene, Hawkins and Washington counties who have agreed to help with logistics, security, and other tasks needed to carry out the revival in Washington.
He projects a total of 400-500 people from East Tennessee will work with volunteers in the D.C area to stage the revival.
Motels in Alexandria, Virginia, about a 20-minute commute from the revival location, are “giving us huge discounts for the crusade, for all workers, team leaders, staff and attendees,” he said. “People from as far away as Alaska (and New York) already registered to say they’re coming.”
A web site dedicated to the crusade, DCAwakening2020.com, will soon have information about lodging and other details about the revival.
Harrison said 3,000-3,500 people are expected to attend the crusade each night, but that because 25-30 acres of parkland have been secured, there is room to accommodate even more people through additional jumbotrons, if necessary.
Harrison said he was partnering with other ministries, including Mission to America (www.missiontoamerica.us), and another ministry near D.C., to reach elected officials and invite them to the revival.
He said Mission to America representatives will meet with him and others on Friday in D.C.
“We hope to have them involved as much as possible, and get senators involved in it,” Harrison stated.
Of the ministry, he said, “They are pastors who are also advocates in our government. They spend a lot of time with senators and representatives, and defend our religious liberties. They’re on the front lines for our freedom. It’s taking the Great Commission (of preaching personal salvation through Christ) to the federal capital and every city” in the U.S.
The D.C revival organizers also plan to partner with a Pray Anyway movement youth rally on Sept. 26 under the tent.
SPEAKING LOCALLY
Harrison speaks in local churches from about January to July, as well. He will speak at Discover Life Church in Johnson City on Feb. 13, and at the Lighthouse Assembly of God on 11E in Greeneville on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. He speaks in other states, as well.
Harrison, who is 37, said he was saved on May 20, 2016, and called to preach.
“The Lord put it on my heart last fall” to stage a tent crusade in D.C., he stated.
“The last four to six weeks have been (focused) on preparation. Now, all is in full swing.”
Some of the Greene Countians participating in the crusade include United Baptist Church Pastor Nick Bailey, whose ministry runs The Ark Thrift Store on Bernard Avenue; his father, Stan Bailey, who retired after managing multiple auto dealerships in the East Tennessee area; Bill Rupert, who relocated from Arizona to a home on Jones Bridge Road during the tent revival in Greene County, and is a member of United Baptist Church; and Randy Rice, a local contractor and member of Greystone Freewill Baptist Church, where the local tent revival meetings started.
Nick Bailey, who is also a board member of Voice of Hope Ministries, said on Tuesday that he expected to play the piano or lead worship in D.C during the revival.
“It’s really an exciting thing,” Bailey said. “It’s definitely a God thing. ... I think it’s going to be an awesome event.”
A special day of prayer for the D.C revival is scheduled for May 20, Harrison said. Bailey said he would be holding monthly rallies in his church beginning in March and leading up to the tent revival in D.C in the fall.