LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MIDWAY UNITED METHODIST
Midway United Methodist Church will host their annual Trail of Treats Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. Bring the kids and enjoy the treats.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, will be having a trick or treat party Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Hot Dogs, Chips and drinks will be provided. Everyone is welcome. For information call 423-571-0478.
SHILOH CPC
Threads of Faith will be singing during the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road.
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, will be hosting a Trunk ‘r Treat Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m. in the parking lot.