CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison, of Central Christian Church, 118 W Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. Sunday’s teaching will examine John 10 about faithful and unfaithful shepherds. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The church strongly encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
Youth Sunday will be observed Sunday, Aug. 30, starting at 10:30 a.m. at People’s Tabernacle Church. Dillion Bailey, host speaker, will be bringing the message. David Tweed, host pastor, welcomes everyone to come.
WALKERTOWN CHURCH
Walkertown Church will be having a yard sale Monday-Friday Sept. 2-4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Union Temple Community Center.