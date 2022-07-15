BAILEYTON CHURCH CIRCUIT
The Churches of the Baileyton Circuit will have a 1 day Vacation Bible school July 23 at the Baileyton Church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street. Registration will begin at 9am and the day will end at 3 p.m. Lunch will be served. There will be classes for all ages including adults. The theme is “Heroes of Faith, discover your strength in God.” Pastor, Greg Davis, invites everyone to attend.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church is hosting a summer kids’ program “Meet Him at the Ark” each Friday at 11 a.m. during the month of July. All kids and families are invited to come learn about Jesus. There will be snacks, Bible stories and take-home crafts. All activities are free and will take place at the playground and pavilion area. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St., in Greenevile. For more information contact Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will host Feed the Community dine-in and drive thru Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Meal will consist of hot dogs, slaw, baked beans and dessert.
Eric Daniels will be singing June 24 at 11 a.m. during the morning worship service at Midway United Methodist Church. Host pastor, Jerry Holt, invites everyone to attend.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd, Limestone, this Sunday’s sermon is “What is the gospel . . . to you?” by Palma L. Bennett. Join the congregation as we worship through song, prayer and communion celebrating Jesus’s resurrection. Mark your calendars now for our first Annual Car Show, “Wheels Turning for Jesus” set for August 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Show us your wheels or just stop by for live music, food and fun. Blessed since 1835, Mt. Bethel welcomes all Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, Worship at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday Bible Study at 6:00 p.m. which continues the series covering letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. For more information, visit our Facebook page.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
PSALMS 51 Will be singing Sunday during the morning worship service at 10 a.m. at My Father’s House Non-Denominational Church on the Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley and congregation invites everyone.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, will host Vacation Bible School July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each day. The theme will be “Mountains of Fun!” There will be classes for toddlers through grade 5. Snacks will be provided.
UNION FWBC
Down Pour will be singing July 24 during the morning worship service at 10 a.m. at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road. Pastor Jeff Gibson welcomes everyone to attend