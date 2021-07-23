HARTMAN’S CHAPEL UMC
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road West will have a one day Vacation Bible School “Be Ye Fisher’s Of Men” Saturday, July 24, from 1-6 p.m. Classes will be available for kindergarten thru eighth grade. PreK activities will start at 4 p.m. A cookout will follow at 6 p.m. Beth Ricker is the Bible School Director and THE Rev. Greg Burnett is host pastor.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will be having Vacation Bible School starting July 28-July 30 at 6:30 p.m. On July 31 at 10:30 a.m. join us for a cookout, games and crafts for all ages. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Saturday, July 24, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
LIGHTHOUSE FWBC
Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church will be having Homecoming Sunday, July 25, at 10 a.m. No Name But His will be singing. Everyone is welcome. Host pastor is David Anderson. There will be no evening service.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
The 41st Homecoming will be observed Sunday, July 25, starting at 9:45 a.m. at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. Featured singer will be Brian Burchfield from Surgoinsville. Everyone is welcome. Host pastor is Buster Shelton. There will be no evening service.
MILLERS CHAPEL CHURCH
Miller’s Chapel Church, 2105 Miller’s Chapel Road, Greeneville, will be having vacation Bible school called ROAR. Classes will be July 25-29. Times are as follows: July 25 — 6-8:30 p.m., July 26-29 — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A picnic will be July 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Classes for all ages including adults. Everyone welcome! For more information call 423-329-5327.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
In His Service from Bristol will sing Sunday, July 25, during the 10 a.m. worship service at My Father’s House Non-Denominational church on Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley would like to invite everyone to attend.
PINE GROVE FWBC
Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church,12690 Horton Highway, will have Homecoming Sunday, July 25, beginning at 10 a.m. Chris Holder and Journey Home will be singing. The Rev. Pete Smith is host pastor.
SHILOH CPC
Vacation Bible School will be held Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until noon at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyteiran Church, 1121 Shiloh Road. Come and learn about the story of Noah. There will be activities, singing and lots of fun! Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
STILL WATER CHURCH
Still Water Church, 600 Stills Road, will be hosting a Camp Meeting and Fellowship Revival, Thursday-Sunday, July 22-25. Service times are as follows: Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Featured singers include Gerald Crabb, Billy Joe Hall, The Emorys and many more. There will be speakers from across America featured throughout the week. Pastor Jerry and Nancy Gunter invites everyone to attend. For more information call 423-470-2031.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church, off Ray Casteel Road, will be having homecoming Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Roger Ealey will be preaching and Living Sanctuary will be singing. Lunch will follow the service. Everyone is welcomed.