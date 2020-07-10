Cedar Hill CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, July 20, 11 a.m. until noon with social distancing at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Lee Harrison, of Central Christian Church on 118 W. Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will examine John 9 about the man who was born blind. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. Also, all are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The church strongly encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
FIRST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH
Pastor Jason Morelock invites children of all ages to Liberty Worship Center at First Pentecostal Holiness Church for Vacation Bible School for all ages. This will includes learning about Jesus though praise and worship Bible lessons, crafts starting Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. located at 302 Park St. Greeneville.
HUNT’S CHAPEL UMC
Jerry Campbell will be preaching and singing Sunday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Hunt’s Chapel United Methodist Church 7500 Newport Highway. All are invited. The church will be following CDC guidelines with social distancing and masks required.
MEMORIAL COG
Memorial Church of God, in North Carolina, will have preaching service Sunday in the outside campground building. There will be no homecoming meal due to COVID-19. Cemetery decoration will be observed as well.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Knight family will be singing Sunday, July 12, at 10 a.m. during morning worship at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Adam Knight will be preaching. Everyone is welcome.
The Smith family will be singing Sunday, July 19, during morning worship at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, will host a One-Day Vacation Bible school, Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Theme will be “Deliverance: A Tale of Moses From The Basket To The Promised Land.” All children are welcome. Host pastor is the Rev. Keith Williams.
ST. JOSEPH’S CHAPEL FWBC
St. Joseph’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will host a one day vacation Bible school Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.