BROWN SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Brown Springs Baptist and Big Spring Baptist churches on Brown Springs Road in Mosheim have resumed their worship services on a schedule to better serve the congregations due to the seriousness of the pandemic. The services will be in the Family Life Center for the present time. The schedule will be as follows: Brown Springs at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; and Big Springs at 10 a.m. Live streaming will continue on Facebook at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the pastor, the Rev. Richard Long, at 423-329-0399 or 423-422-7794.
KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church will be open Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for morning worship services. There will be no Sunday school, children’s church or evening worship until further notice. Face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing is requested. For those who wish to sit in their car in the parking lot, radios can be tuned to 102.5 FM to hear the service. The Rev. Doyle Pruett is host pastor.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening.
OVERLOOK FWBC
Overlook Free Will Baptist Church morning worship services are 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school or children’s church until further notice. Sunday evening services will be at 5 p.m. and Wednesday services at 6:30 p.m. Hand sanitizers will be provided. Social distancing will be observed and masks worn. Those who are uncomfortable with restrictions can listen to the service in their car by tuning to FM 89.9.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle morning worship services will be Sunday at 10:30 a.m, Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday evening services will be at 6 p.m. There will be no weekday activities at the present time. The Rev. David Tweed invites everyone to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Chuch worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with social distancing. LightHouse Chat Room and Don Alexander Sunday School classes will start meeting again this Sunday at 9:30 am.
WAYSIDE FWBC
Wayside Free Will Baptist Church has resumed worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is recommended.