HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
The Christmas play “A Cure At Christmas” will be presented Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Refreshments will be served after the performance. The church invites the community to attend. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will host a Feed the Community dine-in or drive-thru Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Carry out or bring your family to eat in and hear the Christmas story told and special singing. Meal will consists of ham, corn, macaroni, rolls and dessert.
The youth at Midway United Methodist Church will be presenting a Christmas program Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Jerry Holt, church pastor, welcomes everyone to attend.
MT. HEBRON UMC
The Scott family will sing at Mr. Hebron United Methodist Church Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, will present a live drive-through Nativity Dec. 16-17 from 6-8 p.m. Host Pastor is Keith Williams. Everyone is welcome.
The TABERNACLE CHURCH
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, 715 Wesley Ave., will be offering a free Christmas meal Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Take outs only. This will be the last meal of the year. For more information call Mary Goldman, 423-342-7006.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will have a Christmas Shoe Box Parade Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The Rev. Lynn Neas is host pastor.