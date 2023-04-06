ANTIOCH CHURCH
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Antioch Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast will then be served and Sunday School will follow. The Rev. David Gibbs, host pastor, welcomes all.
CENTRAL BAPTIST
Central Baptist Church, 110 Bobbie Avenue, is hosting “Easter Alive,” this Friday-Sunday, April 7-9, from 7-9 p.m. each evening. This is an outdoor, guided walk-through drama depicting seven scenes in the life of Jesus Christ. Over 50 actors and live animals will be part of the event. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be free refreshments and gifts for each child. For more details, visit cbcgreeneville.com or call 423-639-3191.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., is inviting the public to its Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pastor Timothy Goss will present "A Case for the Resurrection" during his sermon. The church will also host an egg hunt on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more details, visit the Crossroads Cowboy Church's Facebook page.
FAIRVIEW CPC
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast will follow. A worship service will also be held at 10:40 a.m.
FAITH TEMPLE
Revival services are continuing now through April 30 at Faith Temple Church, 276 N. Rufe Taylor Road. Service time is 7 p.m. nightly. The revival is featuring different speakers each service. Pastor Richard Gunn invites everyone.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GREENEVILLE
First Baptist Church of Greeneville will be hosting an Easter Sunrise Service this Sunday, April 9, at the Homeplace at the Johnston Farm, 240 Joe Johnston Lane, Greeneville. Service time is 7 a.m. Regular Sunday morning services will be held at the church, 211 N. Main St., at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
GREENEVILLE FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
The Kentucky Mountain Bible College Choir will sing at Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka St., on Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this special evening of music.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak Drive, in Tusculum, will host its outdoor Good Friday drama on April 7, from noon to 3 p.m. The scene will be visible from the Andrew Johnson Hwy. Visitors are welcome. On Saturday, April 8, the church will host a children’s egg hunt at 2 p.m.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL UMC
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 6:45 a.m. in the pavilion behind the church, 3320 Baileyton Road. There Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan will provide a free breakfast following the service. An Easter Worship Service will be held at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school this week.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWB
Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church 4110 Sunnydale Road, is hosting a 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 8 at the Camp Creek School track. A Kids’ Run will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by an official 5K at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available. Proceeds will benefit Christian missionaries David and Dawn Smith, of Lesser Ministries. On Easter Sunday, the church will host an Easter Sunrise Service beginning at 7 a.m. During the service, the Smiths will speak about their ministry. A breakfast will follow. Everyone is welcome to attend.
HARTMAN’S CHAPEL UMC
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast will follow the service. Everyone is invited. The church is located on Old Kentucky Road, West. Pastor Matt Wright is the host pastor.
LIGHTHOUSE FWB
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church, 175 Sam Doak Dr., in Tusculum this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 6:45 AM. The regular Sunday service will follow at 9:30 a.m. Host Pastor Ross Helton welcomes everyone. There will be no evening service.
LORD'S TABERNACLE
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Lord's Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. An Easter Communion and Foot Washing is planned during the 9:45 a.m. service. Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
McMILLIAN FWB
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
MIDWAY FELLOWSHIP
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held this Sunday morning, April 9, at Midway Fellowship Church, beginning at 7 a.m. Derek Livingston will hold the service. Breakfast will follow.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone, is inviting the public to its Easter Sunday services. Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing, and Richard Sells will deliver the communion meditation. Special music will be provided by Tony Cox. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title is “Why Was the Stone Rolled Away?”. Weekly Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
MT. CARMEL/RIVER HILL UMC
Several Easter events are scheduled for Mt Carmel United Methodist Church at Sunnyside and River Hill United Methodist Church. This Friday, April 7, River Hill UMC will host a Good Friday service, beginning at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 8, a Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Mt. Carmel at noon. On Sunday morning, April 9, an Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Mt. Carmel, beginning at 7 a.m. The Rev. Dustin DeBord invites everyone.
MT. PLEASANT UMC
The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Choir will present the Easter cantata, entitled “One Day,” this Sunday morning, April 9, at 9:30 a.m. during the worship service. The Rev. Sharon Bowers is the host pastor. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. The church is located at 711 Mt. Pleasant Road.
NEW BEGINNING CHURCH
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at New Beginning Church, 223 Opie Arnold Rd., in Limestone, this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast will follow. The regular Sunday services will begin at 9 a.m.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held this Sunday morning, April 9, at New Haven Church, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast will follow. The Rev. Keith Williams is host pastor. The church is located at 65 Chuckey Doak Road.
OTTWAY UMC
Ottway United Methodist Church (soon to be Ottway Community Church) will be having a donation luncheon on Sunday, April 23, at noon. Proceeds from the meal will be used for the church youth and children to take a trip to the Ark Encounter biblical theme park in Kentucky in July. Everyone is welcome.
OVERLOOK FWB
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Overlook Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. The Rev. Charlie Carmack will bring the message. Breakfast will follow. The Rev. Garry Gass, host pastor, extends a welcome to all.
PEOPLES TABERNACLE
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Peoples Tabernacle Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. David Tweed is the host pastor. The regular worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. with Hubert Metcalf. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 2442 Asheville Hwy.
PHILADELPHIA CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
A Good Friday service will be held this Friday evening, April 7, at 6 p.m., at Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene, 1214 Corby Bridge Road in Chuckey. On Saturday, April 8, an egg hunt will be held at 1 p.m. and on Easter Sunday, April 9, a Sunrise Service is planned at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow.
REFUGE CHURCH
Revival services will begin this Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. each weeknight, at Refuge Church, 430 Union Chapel Road, in Afton. Mark Lawson and Bo Reason will lead the services. Sunday night services are at 6 p.m. Walter Moore is the host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
SALEM LUTHERAN
The Foothills Quartet will sing at Salem Lutheran Church, 3001 Salem Rd., in Parrottsville, on April 30, at 4 p.m. Everyone is invited. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken.
SHILOH PRESBYTERIAN
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Shiloh Presbyterian Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 6:45 a.m. Breakfast will follow. The church is located at 1121 Shiloh Road.
WAYSIDE FWB
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Wayside Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tim Penley will preach. Regular Sunday services will begin at 9 a.m. Pastor Leonard Cutshaw invites everyone.
WHITTENBURG CHURCH
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Whittenburg Church, 1190 Poplar Springs Road, this Sunday morning, April 9, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Refreshments will follow.