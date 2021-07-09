BRITTONTOWN CHURCH
Cletus Miller will be singing at Brittontown Church July 11 at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals July 19, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St. is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will continue examining the Upper Room Discourse from John 14. The next several Sundays will focus on the Holy Spirit and New Covenant Law. Church starts at 10:30 am. All are welcome for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
HORSE CREEK COG
The Chuck Wagon Gang will be singing July 11 at 10:30 a.m., at Horse Creek Church of God, 900 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey. There is no admission fee, a love offering will be taken for the group. Pastor Bobby Morrison extends a cordial invitation to everyone.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
Evangelist, Donald and Tammy Harding, from Wise, Virginia, will be singing and preaching July 11. The service begins at 9:45 a.m. at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road.
Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone
MEMORIAL COG
The annual dinner has been canceled for the 2nd Sunday for decoration due to COVID. Decoration of the graves will still be held.
MIDWAY UMC
Feed the community dine-in or drive-thru at Midway United Methodist Church will be July 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until the food is gone. Meal will consist of meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, bread and dessert.
MT BETHEL FWBC
Vacation Bible School, entitled “Big Fish Bay,” will be July 12-16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. There will be classes for preschool through adults. Host pastor, the Rev. Dwayne Steele, invites everyone.
PINE SPRING BAPTIST CHURCH
Pine Spring Baptist Church, 4765 Houston Valley Road, Greeneville, will be hosting Vacation Bible School One Day Fun Day July 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for preschool through 6th grades. Lunch will be provided. There will be craft time, inflatables, snow cones and gift bags for each child. The salvation plan will be presented for the 2nd grade and up by Brother Bob Praytor, pastor. Parents are welcome. The cost is free. In case of bad weather, a new date will be scheduled. Please see the Pine Springs Baptist Church Facebook page for updates.
SHILOH CPC
Artie Wehenkel will bring the message July 11, during the 10:30 a.m. worship service at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1121 Shiloh Road.
The Foundations will be singing July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road.