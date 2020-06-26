BROWN SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Brown Springs Baptist and Big Spring Baptist churches on Brown Springs Road in Mosheim have resumed their worship services on a schedule to better serve the congregations due to the seriousness of the pandemic. The services will be in the Family Life Center for the present time. The schedule will be as follows: Brown Springs at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; and Big Springs at 10 a.m. Live streaming will continue on Facebook at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact the pastor, the Rev. Richard Long, at 423-329-0399 or 423-422-7794.
CEDAR CREEK COG
Cedar Creek Church of God morning worship service will be Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school classes or children’s church, as well as no nursery provided. Children’s activities will be provided in the pews. There will also be no Sunday evening or Wednesday services. Members are asked to use the front doors of the church only. The sanctuary and lobby will be sanitized. Bathrooms will be sanitized after each use. Members’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering the church with a no-touch thermometer. Those with temperatures of 99.9 degrees or higher are asked to remain home. Masks are required for attendees, and complimentary masks will be available for those that do not have or forget theirs. These actions are in accordance with the national and state Ministries of the Church of God, the state of Tennessee and the CDC.
KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church will reopen Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for morning worship services. There will be no Sunday school, children’s church or evening worship until further notice. Face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing is requested. The Rev. Doyle Pruett is host pastor.
MORNINGSTAR INDEPENDANT BAPTIST CHURCH
Morningstar Independent Baptist Church will have homecoming Sunday at 10 a.m.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening.
NEW HARVEST CHURCH
New Harvest Church, 434 Old Knoxville Highway, Greeneville, will host a movie on the lawn Saturday. The movie will be “The Croods” and is appropriate and entertaining for all ages. The movie will start at dusk with seating starting around 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to New Harvest Youth and Children’s ministries. Visit newharvestfamily.com or the church’s Facebook page for more information.
OAK GROVE FWBC
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is hosting online services. The schedule is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Places to join in are website: oakgrovegreeneville.com; Facebook page Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church; or YouTube: Oak Grove FWB Church Channel.
OVERLOOK FWBC
Overlook Free Will Baptist Church has reopened for 11 a.m. Sunday worship services. There will be no Sunday school or children’s church until further notice. Sunday evening services will be at 5 p.m. and Wednesday services at 6:30 p.m. Hand sanitizers will be provided. Social distancing will be observed, as well as masks. Those who are uncomfortable with restrictions can listen to the service in their car by tuning in to FM 89.9.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will resume normal Sunday services and activities. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. with morning worship following at 10:30 a.m. Sunday evening services will be at 6 p.m. There will be no weekday activities at present time. The Rev. David Tweed invites everyone to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Worship is at 10:30 am with social distancing. LightHouse Chat Room and Don Alexander Sunday School classes will start meeting again Sunday at 9:30 am.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church on Kingsport Highway Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. CDC suggested guidelines will be observed. For those that would prefer, a drive-in church will also be available.
VICTORY COG
Victory Church of God has resumed church services starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings and will still be livestreaming on Facebook. For the next few weeks there will not be Sunday school classes.
WAYSIDE FWBC
Wayside Free Will Baptist Church has resumed worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing is recommended.