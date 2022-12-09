EASTSIDE BAPTIST
Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive, will present "Journey Through Christmas," a walk-through drama presentation about the life of Jesus from His birth to resurrectio, on Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11. Times will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday and 6-8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
HORSE CREEK MISSION
Horse Creek Mission Church,1665 Horse Creek Park Rd., will host its annual combined Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner on Sunday, Dec. 11, following the 10 a.m. church service. The Rev. Wayne Rice, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will have its annual Christmas program, entitled It All Happened In the Country,” on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. The Rev. Jerry Holt, host pastor, invites everyone to attend.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
In celebration of the holiday season, this week’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett, of Mt. Bethel Christian Church, will be “Emmanuel.” Reece Buckingham will guide the congregation in joyful praise and prayer. Tom Sharpe will lead the communion meditation. Service times are 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and at 10:30 a.m. for worship. On Sunday, Dec. 18, a handbell concert by Don Brandon, entitled “Christmas Bells Are Ringing,” will be presented at 6 p.m.
MT. ZION
Due to the forecast of rain, Mt. Zion Church in Afton has cancelled its planned live, drive-thru Nativity event at Graceland Memoral Garden this weekend.
OVERLOOK DRIVE FWB
Overlook Drive Free Will Baptist Church, 105 Windward Lane, will host a Christmas Cantata on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The church youth will present special performances under the direction of Dr. Russ Ambrose. Finger foods will be served in fellowship hall following the service. Everyone is welcome.
PHILADELPHIA CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
A Christmas program will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m., at Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene, 1214 Corby Bridge Road (just off Highway 107) in Chuckey. Everyone is welcome to attend.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Rick Strickland will be singing at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. The Rev.Buford Metcalf, host pastor, and congregation invite everyone to attend.
SHILOH CPC
The Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Choir will present "What Christmas Really Means" during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 11.
SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST
The Heavenly Reflections will sing at Sunnyside Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 11, during the 11 a.m. service. Pastor Tommy Melton invites everyone.