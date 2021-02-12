CEDAR CREEK COG
In building Worship services has resumed at 10 a.m. at Cedar Creek Church of God. Covid – 19 precautions will be in place: masks, social distancing, etc. Adult Sunday school and Super Church, for children, will resume in building classes Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those needing a meal may drive by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Churc will be offering a free drive thru lunch Thursday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until food is gone. Come and enjoy a free meal consisting of soup or chili, cornbread and dessert.
MY FATHERS HOUSE
My Fathers House Non-denominational Church, 1660 Whirlwind Road, will have church services beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Inside service or listen in you car in front of the church on station on 89.3 FM. Mask required inside church. The Rev. Robert Shipley invites everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Chaplain Danny Ricker will be bringing the message Sunday morning, Feb. 14, at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.