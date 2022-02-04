DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL
Jesse Parsons from Bristol, Virginia, will be preaching Sunday night at 6 p.m. at Doughty’s Chapel Church, located on Highway 70N (Lonesome Pine Trail). Everyone is invited to attend.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s table will serve a free hot meal Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. The meal will be served as a drive-thru service during the allotted time, due to the increase in COVID cases.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
A new Community Women’s Bible study, hosted by Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, will be held Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The group will do a study from Precept Ministries, “Covenant.” The address is 4110 Sunnydale Road. Jan Rogers will lead the study. For more information or to order a workbook, contact Jan at 423-552-3622.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Sunday night services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, on Mt. Bethel Road, are canceled until further notice.