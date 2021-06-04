BRIDGES CHAPEL COG
Bridges Chapel Church of God is having a Vacation Bible School titled “Fit for the Kingdom!” June 9-11 starting at 6 p.m. for ages 4-12. The church is located at 2665 Kingsport Hwy, Greeneville. For registration or more information call 423-639-6363.
Tim Loveless, a Grammy and Dove nominated storyteller and musician, will perform Sunday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church. His musical talents and clean humor will entertain people of all ages. Everyone is welcome to attend.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, June 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal. Social distancing is in place.
GREENEVILLE SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
Good nutrition or bad nutrition impacts your health, even your visual health. This ‘eye-opening’ seminar will discuss the importance of eating nutritionally-packed food for maximum long-term health and wellbeing, even your eye health. Called “Dinner With the Doctor,” the program will be Tuesday, June 8, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Highway. Mask wearing is optional. The program includes a plant-based meal, served promptly at 6:30 in the fellowship hall, and a presentation called “Eye Opener: How Nutrition Impacts Visual Health” given by Brad Emde, OD, Optometrist. A question and answer session will follow. Donations to cover the cost of the food will be accepted and appreciated. For more information and to pre-register, please call 423-638-5014. This event is sponsored by the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
HOUSTON MEMORIAL
Houston Memorial Church on Kelley Gap Road will be having Vacation Bible School Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 11, starting at 7 p.m. Don Adams will be guest speaker. Snacks will be served nightly. Pastor John Wallin invites everyone to attend!
PINE GROVE UMC
Pine Grove United Methodist Church will be hosting a Memorial Worship service, Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary to remember loved ones lost over the past two years. Masks are required during the Memorial Service.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community will be observing Old Timers Day Sunday, June 6., services will begin at 10 a.m. with The Saults Family singing. The Rev.Buford Metcalf invites everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have the Rev. Abby Cole-Keller bringing the message Sunday, June 6, while Pastor Tammy Greene is on Sabbatical.
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have Dr. Vicki Kirk bringing the message Sunday, June 13, while Pastor Tammy Greene is on Sabbatical.