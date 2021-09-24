GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Nathan Wheeler will preach at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist church Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
GREENEVILLE FWBC
Greeneville Free Will Baptist Church will be celebrating their 100th anniversary and Homecoming Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Former Pastor Joe Roysden will preach via livestream from Indiana. All former members are welcome. Masks are preferred but not required. There will be no evening service.
JEAROLDSTOWN TENT REVIVAL
The Jearoldstown Tent Revival, on Humboldt Road off of I-81 exit 44, will begin Monday until ?. Service will be at 7 p.m. nightly. Preachers will be Daniel Southerland and Matt Yokely. Special singers will be featured nightly.
NEW HARVEST CHURCH
New Harvest Church, 434 Old Knoxville Hwy Greeneville, is hosting Love and Respect Building Blocks, a six-week relationship building course Sundays through Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m. The course is free. Married, dating, and unmarried alike will benefit from the material as we study the unique design of men and women and how to improve communication with these unique designs in mind. Find out more and RSVP on our newharvestchurchtn Facebook page.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands Community will be observing Homecoming Sunday. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Mike Upright singing. The Rev. Josh Cutshaw will be bringing the message. The Rev. Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend. There will no evening services.