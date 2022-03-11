BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve a free hot meal March 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. The meal will be served by drive-through during the set time.
GREENEVILLE FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Revival services will be held at Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka St., Greeneville, beginning Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20. Services will be 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday services will be 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Evangelist will be Dr. Marlin Hotle. Host pastor is the Rev. Stephen Rutherford.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
The Dyer Family from Maysville Georgia will sing Sunday morning at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. Services begin at 9:45 a.m. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone to attend.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets the fourth Saturday each month from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will host a Feed The Community dine-in or drive-thru March 17 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The meal will consist of spaghetti, salad, toast and dessert.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
My Father’s House Non Denominational Church, 1660 Whirlwind Road, will start Sunday night services on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Rev. Junior Shipley and the congregation invites everyone.
OVERLOOK FWBC
The Rev. Russ Ambrose will be presenting a slides viewing and talking about his mission trip to Honduras Sunday at 11 a.m. at Overlook Free Will Baptist Church. Host pastor is the Rev. Garry Gass.
UNION FWBC
The Rev. Bill Greer will preach Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Hwy. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. with preaching following at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.