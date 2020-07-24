CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Highway, Greeneville, service time change. Services will be as follows, Sunday at 9 a.m. and will be a drive-in service. There will be an indoor service Sunday at 11 a.m.. Wednesday services will be a 6:30 p.m. indoors. Everyone’s welcome.
LIGHTHOUSE FWBC
No Name But His will be singing Sunday during the 10 a.m. service at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church on Sam Doak Drive. There will be no evening service. David Anderson is host pastor.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Brian Burchfield from Surgoinsville will be singing Sunday morning, July 26, at 9:45 a.m. at Lords Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. CDC guidelines will be observed, 6-foot social distancing and mask required. Host Pastor is Buster Shelton.
MILLER’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Day of fund and fellowship Aug. 1 at Miller’s Chapel Church, 2105 Miller’s Chapel Road. A day with Jesus for kids all ages. Registration starts at 9 a.m. A day of games, movies, food, hayride and a bonfire. Activities will end at 8:30 p.m. A closing program will be Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. Come and enjoy.
REFUGE CHURCH
Refuge Church, Union Chapel Road, will have a worship service and baptism Sunday at 3 p.m. at Horse Creek, just below Horse Creek Church of God. Everyone is welcome. Lynn Hensley will conduct the service. Host pastor is Walter Moore Jr.
STILL WATER CHURCH
Still Water Church, 600 Stills Road, Greeneville, will continue the Still Water Camp Meeting and Fellowship Revival through Sunday. Service times will be as follows: Friday-Sunday, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Featured singers will be B.J. Hall, Faith and Hope Chandler, Still Water Singers and many more. Speakers from across America will be featured throughout the event. Pastor Jerry and Nancy Gunter invite everoyone to attend. For more information call 423-470-2031.