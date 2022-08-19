Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka St., will hold a weekend revival Aug. 19-21. Service times are Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. The evangelist will be Dr. Marlin Hotle. Host pastor is the Rev. Stephen Rutherford.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWB
Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church is continuing its “In the Heat of Summer Super Wednesday” series. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the guest speaker will be the Rev. Jeff Daugherty. Service time is 7 p.m. Host Pastor Jeff Blake invites everyone to attend.
LIBERTY FWB
Homecoming will be held at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday, Aug. 21. Service time is 10:30 a.m. Pastor Roger Dykes will preach. The Foundations will sing. A meal will follow the service. The church is located at 91 Guy Brown Road, in Chuckey.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone, will continue its “Word Pictures of the New Testament” series this Sunday, Aug. 21. Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon is focused on “Humility.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. Todd Bennett will perform special music. Service times are Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, worship at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Rd., in Telford, will be having Homecoming on Sun. Aug. 21. Service time is 11 a.m. Warren Browder will be singing. A covered dish meal will be served in the fellowship hall following the service. The church is marking 172 years. Everyone is welcome to attend. For details, call 423-257-6451.
PINEY GROVE FWB
The Rev. Jim White will be preaching this Sunday evening, Aug. 21, at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Service time is 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
UNITY CHAPEL
Unity Chapel Church on Mt. Tabor Road will host a one-day Vacation Bible School this Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be classes for all ages. Lunch will be served. Host Pastor Stephen Saults welcomes everyone.