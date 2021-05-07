COMMUNITY TENT REVIVAL
Between the Churches Community Tent Revival will be the week of May 25-27, starting at 7 p.m. each night in the field between Baileyton United Methodist Church and Baileyton Baptist Church. Service are as follows: Sunday, Pastor Tanner Mundy, singing lead by Baileyton Baptist Praise Team, special singers Tanner and Misty Munday; Monday, Pastor Greg Davis, singing lead by Wanda Sensabaugh, special singers For His Glory; Tuesday, Pastor Johnathan Jones, singing lead by Pyburn Church, special singer Janet Shipley; Wednesday, Pastor Rogers Dykes, singing lead by Brittontown Church, special singer Lana Luttrell; and Thursday, Pastor Nathan Reynolds, singing lead by New Lebanon Church, special singers Cletus Miller & Company.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, May 17, 11 a.m. until noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal. Social distancing will be in place.
GREYSTONE UMC
The annual Greystone United Methodist Church will start Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Preachers that attended the schools will preach nightly. All are welcome. This years revival is dedicated to Rev. Doug White.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting a drive thru feed the community, Thursday, May 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Mt. Bethel FWBC
The Heavenly Reflections will be singing Sunday, May 9, at 10 a.m at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, 403 Mt. Bethel Road.
UNION UMC
Bronson Carter will be singing Sunday, May 9, during the 10 a.m. morning worship service at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Rd.