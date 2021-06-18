MT. ZION CHURCH
Mt. Zion Church, located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road, Afton, TN 37616, will hold Destination Dig Vacation Bible School on June 27-July , from 6-8 p.m. Classes will be available for babies, children, and adults! All are welcome! Register at: https://www.mtzionumcafton.com.
UNION FWB
Union Free Will Baptist Church, 60 Ray Casteel Road, Greeneville, TN 37745, will hold a summer social on Saturday, June 19 at 4 p.m. There will be food and homemade ice cream by donation, a cake walk with tickets for $1 per turn and live music provided by the Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band. Come enjoy fellowship, food, fun and support our youth.
UNION GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST
Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will begin revival services June 21 at 7 p.m. Guest preachers will be Rev. Allen Payne, Rev. Sonny Davis and Rev. Matt Newman. Host pastor is Rev. Donald Swatzell. Everyone is welcome.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Sherry Tilson from Erwin will sing Sunday morning, June 20 at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. The service begins at 9:45 a.m. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
LIMESTONE FWB
Limestone FWB Church , Old State Rte. 34 in Limestone will have Bible school June 20-24, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. The theme is Mystery Island,Tracking Down the One True God. A program and picnic will be held June 25, 5-8 p.m. For more information call 423-620-9129. Rev.TimRoach, host pastor. Registration will be held nightly at 5:30 p.m. for new students.
SHILOH CPC
Rev. Jim Mays will be bring the message on Sunday, June 27 during 10:30 a.m. worship at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1121 Shiloh Rd, Greeneville, TN 37745
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, June 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal. Social distancing is in place.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church will be hosting free classes about Constitutional rights conducted by, Professor Thomas Goode, Senior Staff Attorney to the Alabama Supreme Court, and Attorney Jeffrey A. Cobble, Cobble Law Firm. Sessions are 3 hours for 12 weeks starting Thursday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 8275 Old Asheville Highway, Greeneville. For more information call 423-972-7589.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH BAILEYTON
First Baptist Church of Baileyton, 1208 Baileyton Main St., Baileyton, will be hosting Vacation Bible School Saturday, June 19, from 2-7 p.m. for ages 4 and up. This years VBS is titled “Creation to the Cross and Beyond, come take a journey through truth as we travel from Creation to the Cross and what lies beyond. The day will end with a block party starting at 7 p.m. til dark. There will be free food, music, fun and fireworks. Harley Dean and Crossroads Church will be the featured singers.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles 50+ will meet Saturday, June 26, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville.
PINE GROVE UMC
Jakie Keasling will be singing Sunday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Bright Hope Rd. Everyone is invited to attend.
SHILOH CPC
The Scott Family will be singing Sunday, June 20, at 10:30 am at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Rd. Greeneville, TN 37745.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Strong Ties will be singing Sunday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall. The Rev. Lynn Neas is pastor.