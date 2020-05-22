KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
Kingsley Avenue Free Will wBaptist Church will have a “Sit In Your Car” worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking area until further notice. The Rev. Doyle Pruett invites everyone.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening. Hosting pastor is the Rev. Bill Hatfield.
OAK GROVE FWBC
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is hosting online services. The schedule is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Places to join in on Website: oakgrovegreeneville.com; Facebook page Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church; or YouTube: Oak Grove FWB Church Channel.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will resume church services Sunday, May 24, 10:30 a.m. Host pastor is David Tweed.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands Community will observe Youth Sunday this Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. No Name But His will sing. Lunch will be served following the service. Host pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf and congregation invites everyone to attend.
VICTORY CHURCH OF GOD
Victory Church of God worship services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook page and on YouTube.