The Riverview Clothes Closet & Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, in Mosheim.
HORSE CREEK MISSION
The Brand New Me Trio will sing Sunday at 10 a.m. at Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend.
LICK CREEK VALLEY
Lick Creek Valley Church, located on Mt. Carmel Road, in Mosheim, will conduct its monthly food and clothing distribution on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Anyone in need is welcome.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
The Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets on the fourth Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Foundations will be singing May 15 at 10 a.m. at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
A special Mother’s Day service is planned Sunday at Mt. Bethel Christian Church. Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon will focus on “Motherhood: A Symbol.” Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:25 a.m. The service will begin in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in joyful music. The church hosts Wednesday Night Bible Study at 6 p.m. Visit www.mtbethelcc.dns.net or the church’s Facebook page for more details.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, in Telford, will host Family Day and Decoration Day on May 15. A covered dish meal will be served the fellowship hall after the worship service. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery can be made to Gary Harris or Faine Presley. Call 423-257-6451 for more details.