BULLS GAP BAPTIST
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 18 at Bulls Gap Baptist Church, 121 S. Main St., in Bulls Gap. The Rev. Richard Long will be the guest speaker. A covered dish meal will be served. Pastor Paul Winchester invites everyone.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN
Pastor Lee Harrison, of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St., will continue a study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective this Sunday. Service time is 10:30 am. The church also hosts a Bible study and prayer meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
CHURCH OF GOD AT THE BARN
Revival services will be held Sept. 16-18 at the Church of God at the Barn, 440 Bill Jones Road, in Afton. Bro. Marty Simpson, of Jonesboro, Ga., will be the guest speaker. Services will begin on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor David Shelton invites everyone. Call 423-552-6410 for more details.
KINGSLEY AVE. FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 18 at Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church, 213 Kingsley Ave. Service time is 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dennis Caldwell will be preaching. Pastor Doyle Pruett and the congregation invite everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone, will continue the message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering” this Sunday. The sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will focus on “When Problems Come”, based upon 2 Corinthians 4:7-18. Pat Stansberry will perform a solo along with a piano duet by Danelle Sells and Mary Lynn Chandley. Sunday school classes begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the church will host a covered dish picnic at at 6 p.m. The Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m. will continue study of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Visit the church Facebook page for more details.
MT. CARMEL UMC
Homecoming will be held Sept. 25 at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, near Mosheim. Madison Metcalf will sing at 10 a.m., and the Rev. Charles Lindy will preach at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. Pastor David Gibbs invites everyone.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
Roger Ealey will be singing and preaching this Sunday morning, Sept. 18 at My Father’s House, 1660 Whirlwind Road. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Junior Shipley welcomes everyone.
NEW BEGINNINGS CHURCH
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 18 at New Beginnings Church, 223 Opie Arnold Road, in Limestone. A meal will be served.
NEW HOPE CHURCH
New Hope Church on Sinking Springs Road, in Midway, will have Logan Lamb bringing the morning message this Sunday, Sept. 18. Service time is 10 a.m. On Sunday evening, Benny Hensley will bring the message. Service time is 6 p.m.
WOODS MEMORIAL
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Sept. 18 at Woods Memorial Church on Gap Creek Road. Service time is 10 a.m. The visiting preacher will be John Hudson. There will be special singing with Grover Jones and his daughter, Jackie. Food will be served following the service. There will be no Sunday school.