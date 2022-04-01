BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
Lick Creek Valley Church, Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, will conduct the monthly food and clothing distribution on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Anyone in need is welcome.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets the fourth Saturday each month 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
LOVE’S MEMORIAL UMC
The Saults Family will sing at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church on Poplar Springs Road Sunday during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Country Music Recording Artist Tom Crowder and pianist J.C. Milhorn will perform at this week’s worship service at Mt. Bethel Christian Church starting at 10:25 a.m. Minister Palma L. Bennett’s message will be on John 11:35, “The Shortest Verse That Might Be The Greatest.”
MT. HEBRON UMC
Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will host the Men of Faith spaghetti dinner 5-6:30 p.m. April 9 at the Glendale Community Center. Cost is by donation. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, drink and dessert.
UNION FWB
Union FWB Church on Ray Casteel Road will have a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and the Easter drama “Glorious Day” at 10 a.m. on April 17. There will be no evening service that day. Pastor Jeff Gibson welcomes all.