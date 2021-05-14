CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, May 17, 11 a.m. until noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal. Social distancing will be in place.
COMMUNITY TENT REVIVAL
Between the Churches Community Tent Revival will be the week of May 25-27, starting at 7 p.m. each night in the field between Baileyton United Methodist Church and Baileyton Baptist Church. Service are as follows: Sunday, Pastor Tanner Mundy, singing lead by Baileyton Baptist Praise Team, special singers Tanner and Misty Munday; Monday, Pastor Greg Davis, singing lead by Wanda Sensabaugh, special singers For His Glory; Tuesday, Pastor Johnathan Jones, singing lead by Pyburn Church, special singer Janet Shipley; Wednesday, Pastor Rogers Dykes, singing lead by Brittontown Church, special singer Lana Luttrell; and Thursday, Pastor Nathan Reynolds, singing lead by New Lebanon Church, special singers Cletus Miller & Company.
CORNERSTONE FELLOWSHIP
Cornerstone Fellowship, 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, will celebrate their 18th annual Homecoming service Sunday, May 23 with services beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jerry Scalf will be the visiting minister. Lunch will be served following the worship services. Everyone is invited to attend.
GREYSTONE UMC
The annual Greystone Tent Revival will start Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at the old Greystone School building, 3180 Greystone Road. Preachers that attended the schools will preach nightly. All are welcome. This years revival is dedicated to the Rev. Doug White.
FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH
A message called “Crossing Gods Deadline” will be given Sunday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, located behind the Christian Book Store. All are welcome. Host pastor is C.M. Cobble.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting a drive thru feed the community lunch, Thursday, May 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Knight Family will be singing and Adam Knight will be preaching Sunday, May 16, during the 10 a.m. worship service. Everyone is welcome.
MY FATHERS HOUSE
Homecoming will be Sunday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at My Fathers House, 1660 Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw will bring the message and the Scottie Norton Family will sing. The Rev. Junior Shipley would like to invite everyone.
ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL FWBC
St. Joseph Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having Homecoming and decoration of graves Sunday, May 16, starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following morning worship. Everyone is welcome. Host pastor is Jeremy Seaton.