CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. If you need a meal or just want to communicate with others while you enjoy a hot meal, you may drop by during this time.
FIRST COG
First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St., Greeneville, is hosting the Greene County Faith and Recovery Forum Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5-8:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5-5:30 p.m. Forum starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. Come join us for an evening to have a conversation about addiction and our community. How can the Faith community help? What role do we play? How do we help loved ones who are struggling with addiction? Is there hope? Guest speakers will be Jason Abernathy, Lifeline Peer Project / Intro to Trauma-Informed Care Training; Samantha Hicks, StreetHope TN; Molly Colley, TN Suicide Prevention Network; Sarah Keel, TN Faith Based Initiatives; Teronya Holmes, Holy Friendship Collaborative; Kalie Printz, TN Kids Belong.
JONES MEMORIAL AME ZION CHURCH
Jones Memorial AME Zion Church will be hosting a Fried Fish and Chicken Wings fund raiser Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 11 a.m. Cost is fish sandwiches $6, honey blacken wings $5, plain wings $5 and blacken wings $5. Eat in or carry out. Call in orders may be placed at 423-639-9001.
NEW HARVEST CHURCH
Are you prepared for the 2020 elections? Do you have questions about the Christian’s role in politics? Even the most mature Christians are struggling with these questions in our highly divided and fragmented culture. As always, God has answers. New Harvest Church, 434 Old Knoxville Highway, Greeneville, invites you to join them for a Colson Center Short Course: Preparing for the 2020 Elections. This live webinar-style course will take place on four consecutive Tuesday nights beginning Feb. 4 from 7:30-9 p.m. This four-week short course will equip Christians to cast their votes confidently. More information can be found at newharvestfamily.com, on our Facebook page, or by contacting Pastor Ric Fritz at (423) 823-9592 or newharvestchurchtn@gmail.com.
PINE GROVE UMC
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Caretakers Inc. will conduct it’s Annual Cemetery meeting Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove UMC, located at 290 Bright Hope Road, Greeneville.
REFUGE CHURCH
Jeff Hale will bring the message Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at Refuge Church on Union Chapel Road. The Rev. Walter Moore is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
VICTORY COG
Victory Church of God will be having a Country Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6:30-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.