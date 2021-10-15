CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal.
COMMUNITY PRAYER GATHERING
The monthly community/county prayer gathering is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in front of the Greene County Courthouse. Everyone is invited, and encouraged to attend, for a time of prayer for our community and our country.
FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH
God’s 3 Deadlines message by J. Harold Smith will be shown Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 210 Thornwood Drive behind the Christian Book & Gift store on Village Drive. It is a messaged used by God to bring millions to salvation. Do you know of someone in need. Pastor C.M. Cobble invites everyone to attend.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles Ministry 50+ will meet Oct. 23 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is located at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
McMILLIAN FWBC
Threads of Faith will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting the Feed the Community dine-in or drive-thru Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone. Menu consists of chili, cornbread or crackers, and dessert.
Midway United Methodist Church will host their annual Trail of Treats Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. Bring the kids and enjoy the treats.
OAKLAND CPC
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford, will be having a trick or treat party Sunday night, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Hot Dogs, Chips and drinks will be provided. Everyone is welcome. For information call 423-571-0478.
SHILOH CPC
The Rev. Rebecca Prenshaw (Becky Walker) will be preaching Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121Shiloh Road, Greeneville.
Threads of Faith will be singing during the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road.
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, will be hosting a Trunk ‘r Treat Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m. in the parking lot.