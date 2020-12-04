ANTIOCH UMC
The Scott Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Antioch United Methodist Church on Marvin Road. There will be no refreshments. Everyone is to wear masks and maintain six feet of distancing. The Rev. David Gibbs invites everyone at attend.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those needing a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE NDC
My Father’s House Non-Denominational Church located on Whirlwind Road will have Sunday morning worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Mask and social distancing is appreciated. Host pastor Junior Shipley invites everyone.
PINE GROVE UMC
Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 3005 Bright Hope Road, Greeneville, will host a drive-through nativity 5-7 p.m. Sunday. The free program will feature multiple stations and a sweet treat for each family.