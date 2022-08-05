CHURCH OF GOD AT THE BARN
A weekend revival is being held this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7 at the Church of God at the Barn, 440 Bill Jones Road, in Afton. Saturday services will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday services will be held at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Brother Marty Simpson, of Jonesborough, Ga., will be the guest speaker. Pastor David Shelton welcomes everyone.
DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL
Doughty’s Chapel, 390 Lomesome Pine Trail , will be having Homecoming this Sunday, Aug. 7. Service time is 9:45 a.m. Former Pastor Charlie McCamey will be the guest preacher. Lunch will be served following the morning worship service. There will be no afternoon or evening services.
GOSHEN VALLEY FIRST COG
Goshen Valley First Church of God will host a Homecoming celebration on Aug. 14. Jeff Melton will be singing, and BBQ will be served after the 10:30 a.m. service. The church is located at 2010 Goshen Valley Road. Everyone is welcome.
GREYSTONE FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Aug. 7 at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church. Service time is 10:30 a.m. The guest preacher will be Pastor Gary Norton. There will be special singing by Shepherd’s Call. Host Pastor Dylan Bailey welcomes everyone.
HORSE CREEK MISSION
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Aug. 7 at Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Mike Receese will bring the message. Restore, of Morristown, will be singing. Food will be served following the service. The Rev. Wayne Rice, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWB
Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church is hosting a “In the Heat of Summer Super Wednesday” series. On Aug. 10, the guest speaker will be Chris Dotson. Service time is 7 p.m. Host Pastor Jeff Blake invites everyone to attend.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, of Limestone, will continue the “Word Picture of the New Testament” series, focusing on “Forgiveness ... How and Why.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., following by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. On Aug. 10, the Wednesday night Bible Study group will return to its study of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Rd., in Limestone. Everyone is welcome.
OVERLOOK FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Aug. 7 at Overlook Free Will Baptist Church. Services begin at 10 a.m. Strong Ties will be singing. The Rev. Charlie Carmack will bring the message. Lunch will be served at noon. The Rev. Garry Gass, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
UNION FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Aug. 7 at Union Free Will Baptist Church, located at 60 Ray Casteel Road. Service time is 10 a.m. The Saults family will be singing and Jesse Crawford will be preaching. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the church will host a “Back-To-School Bash” with a Vacation Bible School, from noon to 4 p.m. The theme will be “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus.” The event is open to all ages. Lunch will be served, and there will be craft activities and a waterslide to enjoy. For more details about the event, call 423-823-1576.. Pastor Jeff Gibson invites everyone to both upcoming events.
BEYOND FREEDOM MINISTRIES
Beyond Freedom Ministries, located at 3500 West Andrew Johnson Hwy., will show Jonathan Cahn’s “The Harbinger” on Wednesday, Aug. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. Popcorn and a drink will be served.