BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
The Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate its Homecoming on Sunday. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. Ronnie Baxter will be preaching. Lunch will follow the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets the fourth Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
This Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Why the Lord’s Supper?” at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone. Worship service begins in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in joyful music. Sunday School begins 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. The church hosts Wednesday night Bible study at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the church Facebook page or their website at www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.