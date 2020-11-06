ASHEVILLE HIGHWAY CHURCH OF CHRIST
The 8th annual Get Fed Lectureship titled “Answer Me This” will be hosted by the Asheville Highway Church of Christ Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Coffee and donuts will be available 8:30-8:50 a.m. for early birds to come and fellowship and lunch will be served from noon until 1:15 p.m. Singing will start at 8:50 a.m. with the first lesson beginning at 9 a.m. Speakers will be Dathan Hickman, Jeff Johnson, Denver Tate, Robby Eversole and Zack Krug. Everyone is invited. For more information, contact Joshua Ferguson at 423-787-7876 or it can also be found on the church Facebook page.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free meals Mon., Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who need a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH BAILEYTON
First Baptist Church of Baileyton will be hosting a Fall Revival from Nov. 8-11 starting at 6:30 each night. Pastor J.D. Grant will be delivering the message. Home pastor is Tanner Mundy.