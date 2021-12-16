CEDAR HILL CPC
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table from 11 a.m. until noon Monday. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by 4170 Newport Highway in Greeneville to pick up a meal during this time.
CHRIST UMC
Christ United Methodist Church has set-up a Giving Wall featuring free socks, hats and gloves for those in need. The Giving Wall is located on the fence at the back of the side parking lot at the church. The church is located at 307 S. Main St.
COMMUNITY PRAYER GATHERING
A Heal Our Land Prayer Gathering will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse.
GREENEVILLE CPC
Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church invites the community to the interactive Walk Through Nativity at the church located at 201 N. Main St. Entrance is through the Main St. gate and follow the signs through five different stops in the Christmas story. There is a QR code located on the entrance banner that smart phones can scan for a recording of the choir singing carols to enhance the experience.
HARDIN'S CHAPEL UMC
Hardin's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Road, will be hosting an Advent Open House Saturday From 6-8 p.m. The church's Nativity collection of more than 210 Nativities from all over the world will be on display. Light refreshments will be provided.
HARTMAN’S CHAPEL UMC
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road W. will present “Alice in Bethlehem” by Bryan Caron Sunday evening, at 6 p.m. Beth Ricker is the program director. Everyone Is invited. Finger foods and fellowship will follow the program. Pastor Greg Burnett is host minister.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
A Christmas play titled “A Cure At Christmas” will be presented Sunday at 6 p.m. at Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Refreshments will be served after the performance. The church invites the community to attend. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor.
TUSCULUM BAPTIST CHURCH
A Christmas program will be presented to at Tusculum Baptist Church Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The choir and children will be singing and the youth will be providing readings from the Bible. A dessert fellowship will follow. Bring your favorite dessert.
MIDWAY UMC
The youth at Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting a Christmas program Sunday at 11 a.m. Jerry Holt, church pastor, welcomes everyone to attend.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
A drive-by live Nativity will be presented at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Sunday. The church is located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road.
MT. CARMEL UMC
The youth group at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will be presenting a Christmas program titled "The Christmas Guest" Sunday at 5 p.m. Refreshments and fellowship will follow in the fellowship hall. Brenda McAdams, host pastor, invites everyone to attend.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, will present a live, drive-through Nativity, Thursday and Friday nights from 6-8 p.m. Host Pastor is Keith Williams. Everyone is welcome.
UNION FWBC
A Christmas play titled "An Old Fashion Christmas" will be presented Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road.