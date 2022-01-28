HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
A new Community Women’s Bible study, hosted by Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, will held Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The group will do a study from Precept Ministries, “Covenant.” The address is 4110 Sunnydale Road. Jan Rogers will lead the study. For more information or to order a workbook, contact Jan at 423-552-3622.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Sunday night services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, on Mt. Bethel Road, are canceled until further notice.
MT. HEBRON UMC
The Foundations will be singing Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church.
UNION FWBC
Brandon Broyles will be preaching Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. with preaching following at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.