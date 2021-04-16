BRADBURN HILL UMC
Jake, Howard and Bart will be singing, April 18, at 11 a.m. at Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church on Kingsport Highway. Social distancing will be in place. Everyone welcome.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
No Name But His will sing Sunday morning, April 18, at 10 a.m. at Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Everyone is welcome.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Lighthouse Assembly of God is hosting the Greene County Singles Ministry 50+. Meetings will be every fourth Saturday 9:30-11 a.m. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MIDWAY UMC
Strong Ties will sing Sunday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. Pastor Jerry Holt invites everyone to attend.
UNITED BAPTIST CHURCH
United Baptist Church, 2639 Buckingham Road will host a spring revival April 19-22 at 7 p.m. Dr. Guy Roberts, pastor of Concord Baptist Church, Pickens, South Carolina, will be the guest speaker. There will be special singing each night. All visitor are welcome and appreciated for this old time worship and old time preaching services. For more information call (423) 863-1830.