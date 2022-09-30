Old Timers Day will be held this Sunday, Oct. 2 at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Service time is 10 a.m. Strong Ties will be singing. Everyone is welcome. There will be no evening service.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon this Sunday at Mt. Bethel Christian Church will be “Down But Not Out,” based upon Paul’s teachings in 2nd Corinthians 4:7-18. Sunday school classes begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:30 a.m. Members are reminded that the October business meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study will follow at 6 p.m.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church will honor its pastor, the Rev. Keith Williams, on Pastor Appreciation Day this Sunday, Oct. 2, during the Sunday morning service, beginning at 10 a.m. A covered dish meal will follow the service.
OPEN DOOR TABERNACLE
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Oct. 2 at Open Door Tabernacle Church on the Erwin Highway Service. Service time is 10 a.m. Special singing will feature Brandon and Brooke McInturff and James Story. Eddie Owens will bring the message. Pastor Jeff Casteel welcomes everyone. A meal will be served after service. There will be no evening service.
REFORMATION LUTHERAN
All pets and their owners are welcome to attend Reformation Lutheran Church’s “Blessing of the Animals” event this Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 400 W. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Brunch & Biscuits (doughnuts, coffee and pet treats) will be served at 9:30 a.m. on the church lawn, and a short service and individual blessings will begin at 10 a.m. Donations of cat/kitten food, canned and dry dog food, paper towels and bleach will be collected for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society during the event. For safety, please have all pets on leashes or in carriers, officials note. For more information, contact Marlene Crum at 552-8016.
SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Oct. 2 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. Service time is 10 a.m. Psalms 51 will sing. Wayne Baker will preach at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow the service at noon. Host Pastor Tommy Melton welcomes all.
UNION TEMPLE FWB
Homecoming will be held Oct. 9 at Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church. Carson Peters will sing. Dr. Ben Carper will bring the message. Dr. Carper will lead revival services at the church Oct. 10-12, at 7 p.m. nightly. Union Temple will host a singing service on Oct. 29 with Glory Way at 6 p.m.