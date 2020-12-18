CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those needing a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
FLAG BRANCH COG
David K., That Flute Guy, will be in concert Sunday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at Flag Branch Church of God. The Rev. Willis Bowers invites everyone.
Greeneville First FWBC
Greeneville First Free Will Baptist Church will be presenting the Christmas Story Sunday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Larry McElroy invites everyone to attand. Masks and CDC guidelines will be observed.
Mt. BETHEL FWBC
All in person services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located on Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville, are canceled until further notice. Services will be streamed live Sunday morning services on the church’s Facebook page.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE NDC
My Father’s House Non-Denominational Church located on Whirlwind Road holds service every Sunday morning worship beginning at 10 a.m. Service can be inside the church with mask and social distancing or listen from your car. Host pastor, the Rev. Junior Shipley would like to welcome everyone.
Piney Grove FWBC
Eric Daniels will be singing on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Host pastor, the Rev.Buford Metcalf invites everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
The Rev. Rick Burgner will be bringing the message Sunday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Pastor Rev. Buford Metcalf invites everyone to attend.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on Erwin Hwy. will be having Sunday morning services beginning at 9.30 a.m. There will be no Sunday or Wednesday night services until the first of the year.