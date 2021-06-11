CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, June 21, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal. Social distancing is in place.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church will be hosting free classes about Constitutional rights conducted by, Professor Thomas Goode, Senior Staff Attorney to the Alabama Supreme Court, and Attorney Jeffrey A. Cobble, Cobble Law Firm. Sessions are 3 hours for 12 weeks starting Thursday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 8275 Old Asheville Highway, Greeneville. For more information call 423-972-7589.
MY FATHERS HOUSE
In His Service from Bristol will sing Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m. at My Fathers House Non-denominational Church on Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley invites everyone to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have Dr. Vicki Kirk bringing the message Sunday, June 13, while Pastor Tammy Greene is on Sabbatical.
The Scott Family will be singing Sunday, June 20, at 10:30 am at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Rd. Greeneville, TN 37745.