Living Testament will sing at Bible’s Chapel Baptist Church this Sunday evening, Jan. 29. Service time is 6 p.m. Host Pastor Donnie Bible welcomes everyone.
BRADBURN HILL UMC
Psalm 51 will sing at Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church this Sunday, Jan. 29, during the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Sharron Bowers, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone, will have a communion service, led by Tom Sharpe, this Sunday, Jan. 29. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title will be “The Four-fold Purpose of the Church.” Regular Sunday services with Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The regular Wednesday night Bible Study meets at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
LOVE’S MEMORIAL UMC
The Living Testament will sing at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church on Poplar Springs Road this Sunday, Jan. 29, during the 10:30 a.m. service. Caleb Winstead is host pastor.
PEOPLES TABERNACLE
Youth Sunday will be held at Peoples Tabernacle, 2442 Asheville Hwy., this Sunday, Jan. 29. Logan Lamb will be the guest speaker. David Tweed, host pastor, welcomes everyone.
PINE GROVE FWB
No Name But His will sing Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. at Pine Grove FWB Church, 12690 Horton Hwy. The Rev Pete Smith is host pastor.