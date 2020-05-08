CEDAR CREEK COG
As of now, all services are canceled due to the coronavirus threat. We are trying to support the efforts to prevent spreading of the virus. Pastor Charles Heater is planning a Facebook live message for Sunday at 10 a.m.
GREENEVILLE FIRST FWBC
All services at Greeneville First Free Will Baptist are canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19.
KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
The Central Quarterly meeting of the Union Association of Free Will Baptist which was scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church has been canceled due to the Corona virus pandemic.
Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church will have a “Sit In Your Car” worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking area until further notice. The Rev. Doyle Pruett invites everyone.
MORNINGSTAR INDEPENDANT BAPTIST CHURCH
Morningstar Independent Baptist Church will have a drive-in worship service every Sunday in April at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening.
The Scott Family Singers will be singing Sunday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Fellowship Church will be having the Scott Family Singers . Hosting pastor is the Rev. Bill Hatfield.
OAK GROVE FWBC
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is hosting online services. The schedule is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Places to join in on Website: oakgrovegreeneville.com; Facebook page Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church; or YouTube: Oak Grove FWB Church Channel.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be closed until further notice. Host pastor is David Tweed.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the Whitesand Community will have a memorial service Sunday, May 10 Mother’s Day, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Tony Darnell will be preaching. Host Pastor Buford Metcalfe invites everyone.
VICTORY CHURCH OF GOD
Victory Church of God worship services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook and on YouTube.