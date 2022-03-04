BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve a free hot meal March 21 from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. The meal will be served by drive-through during the set time.
GREENEVILLE FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Revival services will be held at Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka St., Greeneville, beginning March 16 through March 20. Services will be 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday services will be 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Evangelist will be Dr. Marlin Hotle. Host pastor is the Rev. Stephen Rutherford.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
The Dyer Family from Maysville Georgia will sing March 13, at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. Services begin at 9:45 a.m. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone to attend.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
A new Community Women’s Bible study, hosted by Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, will held Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The group will do a study from Precept Ministries, “Covenant.” The address is 4110 Sunnydale Road. Jan Rogers will lead the study. For more information or to order a workbook, contact Jan at 423-552-3622.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
Lick Creek Valley Church, Mt. Carmel Road., Mosheim will conduct their monthly food and clothing distribution on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Anyone in need is welcome. Paul Ragon is host pastor.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles 50+ will meets the fourth Saturday each month from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church will resume Sunday night services beginning Sunday at 6 p.m.
PINE GROVE FWBC
No Name But His will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 12690 Horton Highway. The Rev. Pete Smith is host pastor.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Threads of Faith will sing Sunday at 11 a.m. at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
UNION FWBC
The Saults family will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road. Pastor Jeff Gibson invites everyone to attend.