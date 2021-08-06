CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve a free hot meal, Monday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would lie a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Vacation Bible School at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will be Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8, from 9:30 a.m. until ? On Saturday snacks and lunch will be provided. On Sunday we will have inflatable water slide and games.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BAILEYTON
Word of Life Youth Ministry will be will be having an orientation and sign-up Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Baileyton. The first group meeting will begin Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Word of Life Ministries has a focus on three area: discipleship, evangelism and spiritual formation. This ministry offers biblical lessons with relevant and personal applications to each student’s life. Lessons will be age appropriate, with activities, games and discussion about the lessons.
McMILLAN FWBC
McMillan Free Will Baptist Church will be having Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 8, starting at 10 a.m. Scott Kline will be preaching and the Smith Family will be singing. Everyone is welcome to attend. There will be no evening services.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will have a “Feed the Community” dine-in or drive-thru lunch Monday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone. Meal consists of a choice of chicken casserole/chicken pot pie or chicken and rice, salad and dessert.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be having Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 8, starting at 9:30 a.m. Calem Hensley will be bringing the message and the Sauls Family will be singing. A covered dish luncheon will follow the service. Host pastor, David Tweed, invites everyone to attend.
WEST GREENE FWBC
West Greene Free Will Baptist Church will be having “Friend’s & Family Day” Sunday, Aug. 8, with service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Brian Burchfield will be singing and lunch will follow the service. There will be no evening service. Pastor Jeffrey Daugherty and congregation invite everyone to attend.