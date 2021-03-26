ASBURY UMC
Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., Easter Sunday schedule: 7 a.m. Sunrise Service outside (rear parking lot); 10 a.m. traditional service in sanctuary; and 11 a.m. contemporary service outside.
CEDAR CREEK COG
Cedar Creek Church of God, 2800 Cedar Creek Road, Easter Sunday services: sunrise service 7-7:30 a.m., breakfast 7:30-8 a.m., first worship service 9-10 a.m. (Covid safe, masks required), and second worship service 10:30-11:30 a.m. (No masks required).
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will continue examining John 12. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m. Abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19 is encouraged.
CHIMNEY TOP FWBC
Jerry Scalf is scheduled to be at Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church in Fall Branch Sunday during the morning service.
FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka St., continues a revival through Sunday. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly. Sunday services will be 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. The evangelist is Dr. Marlin Hotle. Host pastor is the Rev. Stephen Rutherford. Everyone is invited.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is welcome.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Lighthouse Assembly of God is hosting the Greene County Singles Ministry 50+. Meetings will be every fourth Saturday 9:30-11 a.m. For more information, contact Marlene at 845-764-0726. The church is at 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 6 p.m. March 31. Everyone in the community is invited. Toddlers through fifth grade will participate in the egg hunt. Masks are encouraged.
Maundy Thursday service will be April 1, at 7 p.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian.
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian’s Easter Sunrise service will be April 4, at 7 a.m. No breakfast or Sunday school. Easter worship service will be at 10:30 a.m.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on Erwin Highway will host an Easter Shoe Box Float Parade in the Fellowship Hall March 31 at 6 p.m. The Rev. Lynn Neas is host pastor.
WALKERTOWN BIBLE CHURCH
Walkertown Bible Church will host an Easter music organ concert featuring Marcy Brooks Sunday at 4 p.m. Classical and contemporary music will be featured. Host pastor John Morgan invites everyone. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.