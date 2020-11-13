GOD’S CHURCH
The Foundations will be singing Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at God’s Church on Snyder Lane. There will be no evening services. The Thanksgiving meal has been canceled. Host pastor, Jerry Williams, invites everyone to attend and encourages everyone to wear face masks.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free meals Mon., Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who need a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
MIDWAY UMC
The Believers will be singing Sunday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. Host pastor, Jerry Holt, invites everyone to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will have a Community Thanksgiving worship Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. at Mt. Hebron UMC located at: 685 Mt. Hebron Rd. Covid-19 rules in effect.