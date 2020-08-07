BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Bethel Baptist Church, Newport Highway, will be hosting Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. Dinner will be served at noon. There will be no afternoon or evening services.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will be closed until further notice due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Greene County. For more information call Mary Goldman 423-342-7006.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will be celebrating Homecoming, Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. The Edward family will be singing. Evangelist Sezby Volpe will be bring the message. Lunch will be provided after the service outside, weather permitting. Pastor Brian Brown is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
MCMILLIAN FWBC
McMillian Free Will Baptist Church will be having Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. James Buchanon will be singing and John Buchanon will be preaching. There will be no meal provided due to COVID-19. There will be no evening service.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Living Sanctuary will be singing Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. The Rev. Buford Metcalf and congregation invites everyone to attend. They will be no evening services.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Strong Ties will sing Sunday, Aug. 9, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on the Erwin Highway. The Rev. Lynn Neas is pastor.