Josh Dean will be singing at Antioch Church, 4320 Marvin Road, in Bulls Gap, this Sunday evening, May 7. Service time is 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Pastor David Gibbs welcomes all.
BRITTONTOWN CHURCH
The Foundations will sing Sunday morning, May 7, during the 11 a.m. service, at Brittontown Church, 2180 Brittontown Road, Afton. Pastor Roger Dykes invites everyone.
GREENE RIDGE FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, May 7 at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. Nathan Wheeler will be preaching. Ray and Cookie Barkley will be singing. Lunch will be provided. Everyone is welcome.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Living Sanctuary will sing at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, this Sunday evening, May 7. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP
No Name But His will sing at Mosheim Fellowship Church this Sunday evening, May 7. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor Bill Hatfield welcomes all.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Special music will be offered by Tony Cox this Sunday, May 7 at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing and Tom Sharpe will deliver the communion meditation. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon is entitled “Biblical Siamese Twins.” Weekly Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Madison Metcalf will be singing and the Rev. Covin Shelton will be bringing the message at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community this Sunday evening, May 7. Service time is 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST
The Foundations will sing at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 100 W. Rollins St., this Sunday, May 7. Service time is 6 p.m. Tommy Melton is host pastor.