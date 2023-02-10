The Saults Family will sing at Dixon Chapel Church of God this Sunday, Feb. 12, during the 10:30 a.m. service. Everyone is welcome.
GREYSTONE FWB
The Ben Rochester Family, of Asheville, will sing at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday morning, Feb. 12, during the 11 a.m. service. For more information, contact Pastor Dylan Bailey at 747-1292.
McMILLIAN FWB
The Green Family will sing at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday, Feb. 12 during the 10 a.m. service. Everyone is welcome.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone will have a communion service led by Reece Buckingham this Sunday, Feb. 12. Buckingham also serves as church song leader. Special music will be presented by Pat Stansberry. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title will be “Possibly the Greatest Sentence in the Bible.” Regular Sunday services with Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The regular Wednesday night Bible Study meets at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
O&S CHAPEL
O&S Chapel will have a disaffiliation vote to exit the United Methodist Conference on Feb. 25, at 2:30 p.m. All members are invited to be present and vote.
UNITED BAPTIST
The Ben Rochester Family will sing at United Baptist Church, 2639 Buckingham Road, in Greeneville, this Sunday evening, Feb. 12. Service time is 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more details, call 423-863-1830.